Last Days of the Boulevard

There was not any mention of it in Mark Bucher's curtain speech this past weekend. At least, not on Saturday night. His production of The Last Romance will be one of the final show was staged at the Boulevard Theatre.

Somewhere in the mix of things, it has become evident that the theater is closing. There was no overt mention of that Saturday night. But was there some subtle impression of it all coming to an end that could be read into Bucher's demeanor? Was there some tension in the way he presented himself? Was there some sense of resignation in those tired, old jokes that he delivers for the opening curtain speech? Was there some sense of exhaustion? Absolutely.

Actually, over the course of the past several years, there has been a definite sense of exhaustion from Bucher. It's that precise mixture of exhaustion and the restlessness that I'd seen in the late Montgomery Davis when I interviewed him on the occasion of his resignation as artistic director of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

Though the situations facing the two men were quite a bit different, it's undeniable that there's a very specific kind of exhaustion that comes from many, many years spent as artistic director of a theater company. There's a kind of fatigue that builds up between being concerned about very concrete and pragmatic issues and at the same time also being responsible for having the depth of vision to create the central dreams that form the basis for an entire theater season.

And though the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre could live on after Montgomery Davis, the Boulevard Theater cannot live on after Mark Bucher. And so it is that the smallest stage and how will be closing its doors at the end of the season. That Bucher could fill that stage with as much depth as he did over the years is testament to what kind of a director he is. It's difficult to describe what a small and intimate venue the Boulevard is unless you've been there. And if you have been there and you've use the restroom that means you've been on that stage. The restroom for patrons is actually on the other side of that stage--a situation which is bound to seem all the more surreal as the years pass after the theater's closing.

Those who have taken a chance to look into the seating area of the theater while going to use the restroom can appreciate just how small space it is. It's a stage that has served as countless different locations over the years. That it ever came across as anything more than a closet shows just how talented a director Bucher is. And the best shows that have been staged at the Boulevard over the years have been those that have been able to use its intimacy to create a profound sense of emotional depth that transcends a performance space which is essentially nothing more than a corner of a room.

Of course, it's kind of remarkable that what goes on in the corner of a single room for transform an entire neighborhood. It's pleasantly absurd that theater would be capable of doing that. And there's no questioning that one particular end of Bay View would not be what it is today had it not been for the fact that Bucher set up shop there all those years ago.

And though the neighborhood has evolved into something else entirely, the corner of that room will be missed in its current incarnation as a theater stage.

Of course, this is not the end for Bucher. He plans on continuing his work as a director and evidently plans on producing solution for various stages in the years to come. Having seen him in a couple of shows over the years on stage, I can honestly say I prefer his acting work. He made a very powerful appearance in the Windfall Theatre production of The Receptionist sometime ago.The satisfaction he seemed to have in being a part of a recent skylight music theater production suggests that he wouldn't be opposed to doing further work onstage. This aspect of the boulevards closing sounds particularly promising. It would be nice to see him onstage more often.

As for the boulevard theater itself, the intimate stage will play host to a couple of stories prior to closing down. The current production of The Last Romance runs through March 3rd.

The Boulevard Theatre then closes its doors with the Wisconsin premiere of Living Out. The talented Marion Araujo will star in the show which will be directed by the equally talented Beth Monhollen. Living Out runs April 24th through May 12th.

For ticket reservations to either of the Boulevard's final shows, call 414-744-5757.