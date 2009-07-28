The Last Days of Insurgent Theatre (In Milwaukee)

Insurgent Theatre co-founders Ben Turk and Tracy Doyle announced earlier this morning that the theatre company will be moving out of Milwaukee in the next few months. After opening its tour of the traveling political drama Ulysses’ Crewmen, (on August 14th and 15th at the Cream City Collectives) the theatre company will go on the road to various places on the east coast. The final part of the tour is scheduled to be back here in Milwaukee on September 30th at the Stonefly Brewery. After this, Insurgent co-founder Ben Turk and co-conspirator Kate Pleuss will be moving to an undisclosed location somewhere on the east coast.

×

Remaining Insurgent events in Milwaukee are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th (that’s tomorrow)

CRAFT NIGHT:

Insurgent welcomes friends and others to help put together promotional materials for its new show “Come, try your hand at silkscreening, making paper, or spontaneous meal generation.” There will be silkscreening. There will be paper and there will be food. Those not already scheduled to see the new Boulevard show for a review in next week’s Shepherd-Express are encouraged to email Ben for more info at : insurgent.ben@gmail.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st

DEAD MAN’S CARNIVAL

The Insurgents will be performing a Butoh-inspired dance piece at Dead Man’s Carnival at Stonefly. It’s a late night show. Should be fun for anyone not already out of town covering a pair of openings in Door County for a pair of Cutrains blogs at Expressmilwaukee.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14th

ULYSSES’ CREWMEN

The two-actor political drama makes its debut here in Milwaukee at the Cream City Collectives. A preview of the show will appear in an upcoming Shepherd-Express.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th

ULYSSES’ CREWMEN

See above.

SUNDAY, AUGUST @3rd

ULYSSES’ CREWMEN

As above, only this time they’ll be performing the show at The Borg Ward.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th :

Having toured Ulysses’ Crewmen everywhere from Columbus to Detroit to DC to Madison, the Crewmen tour ends in Milwaukee at Stonefly Brewery.

While Ben and Kate are leaving for parts east only to return for the occasional visit, Insurgent co-founder Tracy Doyle remains in town exploring an advanced degree in micro-biology, if I’m not mistaken. Doyle will still be active in the local scene, presumably when she can be pried away from the lab long enough to make it to the stage. The announcement specifically mentioned the possibility of future BERZERKs . . .