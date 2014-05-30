Late: A Cowboy Song at Off the Wall

This summer Off the Wall Theatre presents a production of Sara Ruhl’s Late: A Cowboy Song. According to Ruhl, “"This play is for all the lady cowboys of heart and mind who ride outside the city limits of convention." So is the play Ruhl ripping off or riffing off Tom Robbins? Probably not. Or at least not exactly. The author of The Clean House tries her hand at the story of a young marriage and a struggle to keep it together.

The couple in question are played by a couple of young actors who haven’t been featured at the intimate Off the Wall nearly as much as many of those who often appear there. Alyssa Harold is an acting major in Nebraska. University of Minnesota student Luke Walaszek appeared in Off the Wall’s production of Trainspotting not too long ago. UW-Parkside student Robin Feltman plays the cowgirl who enters the dynamic. The show is being helmed by nineteen year-old first-time director Robb Preston. This is a very, very young show by a group of people not normally associated with Off the Wall. It should be interesting to see some new energy animate such a small space.

Off The Wall’s production of Late: A Cowboy Song runs June 12 through 15 at Off The Wall’s space on 127 E. Wells St. For ticket reservations, call 414-484-8874.