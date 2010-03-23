The Latest Round of Schmeatre Auditions

×

Racine-based Over Our Head Players has recently announced an opportunity for emerging comic talent to work in a sketch comedy environment as it hosts open auditions for Theatre/Schmeatre next week.

Starting at 7pm on Tuesday, March 30th, Over Our Head hosts auditions for the latest in its sketch comedy series. Openings are available for 2 – 5 men and 2 – 5 women ages 18 – 60. Auditions include cold reading and improv games. The challenge here is to have good comic instincts as both a performer AND a writer. The players refer to the rehearsal process as being a development atmosphere, which means not only performing from scripts, but also developing new material in a workshop atmosphere.

Nearly anyone with any sense of showmanship can do a pretty good job of not looking to absurd onstage in sketch comedy. Relatively few can carry it off with any degree of brilliance. With any luck, Over Our Head gets some decent candidates next Tuesday.

The shows being developed will be performed May 14th – June 5th. Auditions and performances will take place at Racine’s Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street. For more information, please leave a message at the box office for Rich Smith, (262)632-6802.