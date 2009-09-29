Laughs Abound in Carte Blanche’s ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

×

Carte Blanche Studios continues its high standard ofquality with a staging of Don’t Dress forDinner (through Oct. 4). This classic farce of mistaken identity isn’twithout its flaws, but director Jimmy Dragolovich provides enough fun that theimperfections seem insignificant. Clayton Hamburg and Jordan Gwiazdowski addcomic rapport as friends in a situation beyond their control. Amber Smith isirresistibly funny as a chef unwittingly thrust into the affair. The physicalend of the comedy in Carte Blanche’s cozy space on 1024 S. Fifth St. is dynamic.