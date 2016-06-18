Lead Psychic Auditions

A writer puts a sign in his window advertising psychic readings for $25. The sign draws a number of people into the man’s life including a gangster by the name of Johnny Bubbles. Naturally, it’s a weird, little contemporary comedy by Sam Bobrick.

Memories Dinner Theater looks to stage a production of the comedy this coming August. Next Monday Memories will be holding auditions for the lead roles of the writer and Mr. Bubbles. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

Here are the descriptions:

Adam Webster – (male) An imaginative mystery writer, who pretends to be a psychic to help pay the rent .

Johnny Bubbles – (male) A stereotypical, gangster-type tough guy.

Auditions take place Jun. 20 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. To schedule for an audition, email Heather Hernandez at heather@memoriesballroom.com, or call Memories at 262-284-6850. For more information, visit the Psychic audition event page on Facebook.