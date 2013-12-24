Leader of the Pack Jukebox Musical at Schauer Center

×

It\'s difficult to imagine the standard early rock jukebox musical vanishing any time soon. The baby boomers ensure a lasting audience for musical theatre well into the future, but just as the format of oldies stations has stratified over the years to include retro hits from the more recent past, it\'s kind of uncomfortable for me to think of the pop music of my youth becoming staged in a similar fashion. Punk and metal, for instance, don\'t exactly lend themselves to a pleasantly schmaltzy musical theatre format.

That being said, it\'s difficult to imagine someone listening to the Shangi-Las\' Leader of the Pack on the radio in 1964 and thinking--\"I\'m going to be seeing this performed onstage in Hartford fifty years from now.\"

And so it goes.

This coming January, the Hartford Players will stage the jukebox musical Leader of the Pack at the Schauer Arts and Activities Center. It\'s a tribute to 1960s pop radio with tunes like Chapel of Love, Be My Baby, and Do Wah Diddy. The story follows the emotional journey of Ellie--a singer who dreams of hearing herself on the radio and falls in love with a songwriter.

The Hartford Players\' production of The Leader of the Pack runs January 10th through the 19th at the Schauer Center on 147 N. Rural Street in Hartford. For ticket reservations, call 262-670-0560 or visit the Schauer center online.

