Leading Ladies Auditions at the Sunset Playhouse

The author that brought the world such classic contemporary farces as Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo put out a relatively new show in 2004. The show comes to Elm Grove this year with a Sunset Playhouse production. Leading Ladies is the story of a pair of down-on-their luck actors who decide to impersonate a wealthy, dying widow's two long-lost nephews. When the nieces turn out to be nephews, the two men have to do a potentially lucrative con in drag. (Kinda sounds like a Tom Hanks/Peter Scolari, Bosom Buddies thing.) When one of the guys falls for the widow's niece Meg, one can imagine what kind of strange, farcical events ensue. Could be fun (especially with the Suinsets Mark Salntine directing.) But like any farce, the success of the show is really going to rely on the cast assembled for the show.

March 8th and 9th, the Sunset Playhouse will be hosting open auditions for the production. The script calls for five men (20's – 60's) and three women (20's-70's.) Auditions start at 7pm. Prospective cast members should come prepared to read selections from the script, which is available at the Sunset Box Office with a $10 deposit.)

Call Backs happen on March 10th.

Rehearsals happen May 3rd – June 3rd.

The show runs June 4th- 26th.

For more info, contact Sunset Managing Director Jonathan West at: 262-782-4431, x233 or via email at jwest@sunsetplayhouse.com