Leading Ladies With Bay Players

Ken Ludwig's comedy Leading Ladies is fun. It's a vintage farce written not to long ago about a couple of actors who wind up having to dress in drag to make some money via an elderly woman on her death bed and a will . . . the show recently had a satisfying staging at the Sunset Playhouse. The latest staging emerges in Milwaukee courtesy of the venerable Bay Players. One of the longest-standing theatre traditions opens its season this week with a production of the Ken Ludwig farce.

Midway through August, I got an email from Director Raymond Bradford. The woman they had playing the role of Audrey for the production had backed out and they needed someone to take her place. The trick is . . . Audrey has to spend quite a bit of her time onstage in roller skates. Not an easy task to find someone with decent comic timing and the ability to navigate around a set effectively in roller skates. So I drafted a quick blog for Bradford . . . within a couple of hours of the blog being set-up to run on August 19th, Bradford got back to me: he'd already found someone. It hadn't been that long since he sent me the oringinal email. As sometimes happens, the blog never went active, but it's out there . . .

The show's leads are Joseph Dolan (just in from California) and Eric Stein (who made his debut with the By Players last season.) Others in the cast include Liz Getshow, Stacy Kolafa, Art Carter, and Sal Tomasello. Director Raymond Bradford also recently directed a production of Ludwig's Lend Me A Tenor for the Bay Players in the not too distant past. Bradford has a really good feel for Ludwig's sense of comic pacing, which goes a long way towards making for a solidly enjoyable production.

The Bay Players' production of Leading Ladies runs September 30th through October 8th.

For ticket reservations, call 414-299-9040.