Learn To Fight With Elst

Quite often when I’m seeing decent, convincing, visceral stage combat, I’ll look in the program and find out that Christopher Elst was the fight choreographer. Stage combat is very, very difficult to get right--especially when there are no weapons to distract from the fact that the people involved are really just dancing around onstage. This coming month, Christopher Elst will be teaching a class in hand to hand stage combat at the Underground Collaborative n 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

The class runs from 7p - 10pm on May 16th.

The class is $40.

For reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.