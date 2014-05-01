Learning Comedy From Edge

×

On Sunday, May 4th, professional actor/comedian Allen Edge will be teaching a workshop in character development. Edge has a great deal of acting experience. His resume includes work with The Goodman Theatre, E.T.A. Theatre, Victory Gardens Theatre, The Black Ensemble Theatre Company, Portland Stage Company, First Stage Children's Theatre, Court Theatre, The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Geva Theatre Center and Lincoln Amphitheatre. From the announcement:

“ You'll explore the foundations of your instrument (you) as well as the techniques of Stanislavski and Meisner. Character development is the foundation of the craft of acting. This workshop is for the seasoned actor as well as the beginner.