The Lebendigkeit of Renaissance

My wife recently commented on the stylishness of a recent mailer from Renaissance Theaterworks.





The local theatre company always does such an interesting job of promoting itself. The mailer for Gorgons feature silver-scratch-off eyes. The latest mailer is on cardstock . . or paperstock or whatever that easily stands out from the rest of the stuff that clutters a mailbox this time of year.





And I recently got an e-mailer from them the theatre company about an upcoming fundraiser next month. Mostly written in big blocky sans-serifs, the e-mailer’s verbiage included a reference to the “lebendigkeit of beer.” Wow. That’s phrasing that sticks in your head . . . and what they’re referring to is a five course beer dinner benefit being held in Renaissance’s honor at Hinterlandsjust down the street and around the corner from where Renaissance makes its home. It’s a limited seating “beer and food pairing.” And since it’s at the Hinterlands, the $125 per person isn’t just being nice to Reniassance . . . it’s also an opportunity to enjoy some great beer and a great meal.





The e-mailer also makes reference to possibly winning tickets to their next show. And with charmingly conspicuous grammar, the mailer also makes reference to “Many-a-Prizes!” This sounds like fun.





Beer and Dinner at the Hinterlands Benefitting Renaissance Theaterworks takes place at Hiinterlands January 25th starting at 6pm. For reservations, call 414-727-9300.