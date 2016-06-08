Lee Rowley for Urban Ecology

It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthesis between groups that ideally benefit from the connection.

This month, the Milwaukee comedy scene’s Lee Rowley hosts a performance benefitting the Urban Ecology Center. Located on Milwaukee’s East Side, the Center was founded in 1991 to promote environmental education. The show Rowley is organizing will feature stand-up, improv and comic actors with proceeds going to support the Center.

Lee Rowley and Friends: Urban Ecology Center takes place on Jun. 18 at ComedySportz Milwaukee at 420 S. 1st St. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.