LeeRick in June

×

Just as I was about to write-off the next couple of weeks as a void of theatre activity, I get a few notices about upcoming events. As early as this Thursday, there’s a performance by LeeRick at the Alchemist theatre. When I first got the notice, I could’ve sworn that was the stage name of a late ‘90’s Milwaukee slam poet, but I was wrong. LeeRick is actually the comedy team of Lee Rowley and Rick Katschke. I remember Rick Katschke as one of the police officers in Rudolph the Pissed Off Reindeer. Rowley sounds familiar, but I’m not sure where I remember him from. The pair evidently work through a series of characters over the course of an hour. Sounds fun.

LeeRick performs imrpov cmedy at the Alchemist Theatre June 12th and 26th at 9pm and 10pm respectively.