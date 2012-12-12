LeeRick--the Return

×

Local improv comedy veteran Lee Rowley and fellow improv comic Rick Katschke have performed onstage together quite a few times over the years. They do long form stuff that seems to have a tendency to get kind of complicated. It also has a strange tendency to get kind of competitive, which is actually kind of weird for long-form improv. In an idle moment I'd asked someone about this . . . a Milwaukee comedy veteran. And he'd told me that, yes, they have a tendency to do that. And it's not always funny, but it makes for a really strange show that can end up being a fun night of storytelling where two guys play multiple characters who don't always actually agree what the story is. Often funny. Occasionally hilarious. Lee Rick return tonight.

LeeRick performs tonight at 7:30 pm at the Alchemist Theatre. Tickets are $5. As always, drinks can be carried into the show.