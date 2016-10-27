The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with UW-Whitewater

×

Washington Irving’s 19th century dark fantasy story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is a classic of American literature from an era before anyone really recognized American literature. It's the story of a tall, thin schoolmaster who arrives in the tiny town of Sleepy Hollow, falls in love with a woman and promptly has to deal with both his rival for her affections AND a spectral horseman who rode without the benefit of a head.





Some time ago, playwright Kathryn Schultz Miller adapted the short story into an hour-long stage drama with a cast of 9. UW-Whitewater director Charles Grover brings that adaptation to the stage of the Barnett Theatre this week as it presents the play on Oct. 29 for a single family matinee at 2:00 p.m. at the Barnett Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts on 950 W. Main St. in Whitewater. For tickets and more information, visit UW-Whitewater online.