Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition

It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’s a bit of a contemporary retro throwback, but the story of a man in costume pretending to be another man in costume can be a bit fun if you don’t think about it too much. I just wish other farces would get the stage a bit more often.

In any case, for better or worse, there’s another staging of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Tenor being shown the stage this coming month as The West Allis Players will stage a production of the wacky backstage comedy featuring one guy stepping-in for another as Othello in an opera.

The West Allis Players’ production of Lend Me A Tenor runs Oct. 7 - 16 at the West Allis Central Auditorium on 8516 W Lincoln Ave. For ticketss and more information, visit the West Allis Players online.