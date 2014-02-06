Les Mis: A Musical French Revolution in a suburban High School

×

I can remember back in the '90s my high school doing what seemed like a really ambitious production of Pippin . As musicals go it's kind of a tricky one to bring together for high school kids. I recently got a press release for something that sounds insanely ambitious for a school district--Les Miserables. Okay, granted . . . no school district has the kind of money it would take to put together the huge-budget production that everyone thinks of when they picture Les Mis onstage, but the length of the thing alone and the amount of practice and dedication needed for a project like that is crazy. But New Berlin Eisenhower is going to be staging a production of the beloved musical drama this month.

It sounds like an interesting production. Jean Valjean and Javert are being played by brothers Ross and Drew Spadro--a senior and a sophomore. A production of this size requires quite a fewe resources, so the show features both middle school AND high school students. The production features an entirely new sound system for the theatre.

The show runs two weekends at the Lohmiller-Sutherland Theater in New Berlin Eisenhower High School on 4333 South Sunnyslope Road.The show runs February 21, 22, 23, and 28 as well as March 1 and 2. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00 PM. Advance tickets are available at the box office. For more information, call the box office at 262-789-6326.