Letters Home at Marcus Center

The experience of Vietnam has been explored quite a bit in books and movies and the like. The experiences of those to serve in the military more recently are explored in Letters Home, a touring show that is coming to the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall.

The play gives voice to those who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq. As the title suggests, these experiences are drawn directly from letters that were sent back home from overseas. The unique issues of those serving the military are illustrated from a number of different angles as presented by actors from Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company. From the description of the show on Griffin’s website:

“ The production is inspired by the New York Times Op-Ed Article “The Things They Wrote” and the subsequent HBO documentary Last Letters Home, and additionally uses letters and correspondences from Frank Schaeffer’s books, Voices From the Front, Letters Home From America’s Military Family, Faith of Our Sons, and Keeping Faith. The play without politicizing gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier experience in the ongoing war.