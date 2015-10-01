Letters from Soldiers Onstage

As Carthage College’s Wisconsin/Afghanistan makes its way through various venues around Kenosha, a traveling theatre group will find its way to Hartford this month. Chicago’s Griffin Theatre Company presents Letters Home: Voices from the Front. Drawn directly from actual letters written by troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, the critically-acclaimed play features a look at training, deployment and combat in the modern military.

Letters Home comes to the Ruth A. Knoll Theater at the Schauer Center in Hartford on Oct. 16. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Schauer Center online.