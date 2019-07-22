Life Is Not Always Quantifiable in ‘The Endurance of Light’

× Expand Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Sophie and Michael are a (somewhat) happily married couple, but when they finally decide to have children, their deliberate planning results in the unexpectedly unplanned miscarriage. Repeatedly. This is a topic rarely discussed in the theater, yet in The Endurance of Light by Amanda Petefish-Schrag, the “M word” is tackled head on with real emotion tempered by comic relief, well-directed by Erin Nicole Eggers.

Sophie, a scientist, refuses to get out of bed, surrounded by a “mountain range” of books with her face often buried in one. Instead, she retreats into an imaginary world with the likes of Albert Einstein, 12th-century visionary Hildegarde von Bingen and Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton. The ideas of science and religion collide in this at times absurdist fantasy, which works exceedingly well due in large part to the well-cast ensemble of actors.

Shannon Nettesheim Klein has the challenging role of Sophie, spending most of her time sitting in an oversized, upraised bed. Rarely moving, she skillfully peels back the layers of this controlled woman of science who must learn to understand that life is not always quantifiable with answers found in books. She is a perfect counterpart to the emotional Michael, played to extraordinary effect by David Sapiro. As the loving, caring husband, we watch his frustration ebb and flow as he tries to be understanding, yet he struggles to deal with his own loss of the unborn children as well as an increasingly withdrawn Sophie.

As the assorted imaginary characters, Andrés Garuz totally inhabits the role of Einstein, getting the genius’ ideas across while providing much of the production’s humor. He is well-matched with Elaine Wyler as von Bingen in one of her best roles to date. The two collaborate and spar, and it is a delight to watch. Bryant Mason is a steady presence as Shackleton, who in many ways anchors the production. With his calm, resolute presence, the explorer’s played with great restraint and quiet dignity, despite the approaching ice waiting to crush all on board his trapped ship, aptly named The Endurance.

“Everybody wants to believe there’s a plan,” says Sophie of her recurrent miscarriages. But in The Endurance of Light, the real “plan” is the underlying faith that Sophie and Michael must restore and nurture to understand themselves—and by doing so, help and unconditionally love each other.

Through July 28 at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. For tickets, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.