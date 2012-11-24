Light Comedy From Broadminded

×

×

Local sketch comedy groupBroadminded continues to consistently develop new comic material 6 years into its existence. The form-woman sketch group unveils its latest show at the end of this month . . . this time in Underground Collaborative in the basements of the Grand Avenue Mall.

THe opening night crowd last night was a broader mix of different age demographics than one might normally expect for sketch comedy. The lack of alcohol at the venue combined with the holiday weekend to develop into kind of a family crowd. The sell-out or near sell-out crowd included rom pre-teens to people who were clearly a lot older than pre-teens.

The material was also a pretty nice mix. Not quite as inspired as previous Broadminded programs like In 3-D and Science And Surplus, Participation Prize does have its moments . . . some of which show that characteristic multi-level humor that the Broadminded has been so good with in the past.

The show is broken into two different acts separated by an intermission that allows the audience to head out for snacks and sodas from the UC's vending machines. With no video segments, the show takes the stage as straightforward sketch comedy with music transitioning between comedy bits that feature minimal props and the occasional costume.

Some of the best bits include a pair of for-hire cheerleaders helping out a Stacy Babl character in her daily life, Anne Graff LaDisa sitting through a rather lengthy wait at an airport gate, a blink-and-you'll-miss it bit featuring a Megan McGee as a kid at a science fair. The iPod debate between Obama and Romney could have used a bit more of an angle this far from the election. The first Act ended with Melissa Kingston as a grizzled, old veteran of a school lost and found box welcoming a new resident. Kingston's best moment here probably had to be "Reality Show Shakedown" where she played that co-worker who absolutely must say something about that episode you haven't quite gotten around to watching yet.

Much of the better material doesn't make it onstage until the second act. "Growing Pansies" has a clever, little competition between kid's cartoon characters from the '80s and now. Kind of an interesting observation about the changing nature of children's fare in that one. A coup of women discussing the rules for their fantasy Black Friday league was clever. And though the comedy is kind of obvious, the segment on a woman coming home to get a series of robocall messages from competing candidates for office was fun.

The show ends with "I'm A Loser."--each member of Broadminded casually trying to outdo the other with stories of loserdom from their past. Kind of a casual it to wind things down with. And though the show as a whole might not be as satisfying as previous Broadminded shows have been, the overall composition of the show has a really nice, well-executed rhythm to it. Once again, it's a lot of fun to hang out with some particularly funny women.

Broadminded's Participation Prize runs through December 1st at the Arcade Theater in the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper tickets.