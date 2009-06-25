The Light Coming In Through the Ceiling

A number of people have asked me about the Skylight Thing. My response has been more or less the same every time someone’s asked me if I’m going to write anything about it.
I simply tell them: Nothing I’m going to say is going to add to the dialogue. I have nothing new to ass that hasn’t already been said. Yes, what happened was awful. Decisions were made. Mistakes were made. And it’s not entirely clear exactly what happened. And now people all over the country are taking an interest in a $3 million per year musical theatre operation and some of the questionably decisions it’s made . . . weird. And people with money continue to make strange and casually tragic decisions with only vague hints of an explanation . . . Tonight I’m going to see my second of three Shakespeare shows in less than a dozen days. Life’s so much simpler on this side of the stage.