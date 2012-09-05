Light Fun From The Holy Bible

The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of <em>The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged)</em> at the space at Next Act Theatre.<em> </em>Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans and Brian Faracy in this breezy, sketch-comedy treatment of the King James Bible written by Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC).<br /><br />The comedy quite nicely fills Next Act's theater space. RSC-written material works well in small studio theaters because of the amplified intensity. The script doesn't take a terribly sophisticated approach to biblical comedy, but it doesn't have toeven though the play is downright dimwitted and goofy in places, the cast assembled here keeps it fun throughout.<br /><br />Faracy has a robust comic presence that is particularly effective in more authoritative roles. The soulfulness in his delivery accompanies a quick wit that fits with this type of comedy. Morgans' overdramatic earnestness serves as a counterpoint to Faracy's authoritative tone. The central preoccupation of Morgans'<em> </em>character is a deep desire to cover Noah's Ark, which becomes a major point of audience participation in the show. The youngest member of the cast, Press, brings extensive sketch-comedy experience through his work in <em>Bye Bye Liver</em>. The dynamic between these three is fun even when the show isn't actually funny.<em><br /><br />The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged)<strong> </strong></em>runs through Sept. 9 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For more information, call 414-278-0765.