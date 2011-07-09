The Lion In . . . Summer

It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking forward to that one, particularly after taking a look at who is in the cast.

A little over a month before that show opens in late August, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will be hosting a nice little environmental presentation in an outdoor bonfire atmosphere. In a residential garden on the edge of Whitnall Park in Hales Corners, Chamber will be presenting a “performance event” featuring historian Victoria Temple Boensho. The cast includes Jacque Troy as Eleanor of Aquitaine and Alecia Annacchino as Alais.

The show starts at 8pm.

The bonfire starts at 8:30.

Hors d'oeuvres and such will be presented at 7:30pm.

Here’s what the performance space looks like:

(Pretty cool)

The fundraiser will go to help the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, which appears to have a really tight 2011-2012 season coming-up. Tickers are $35 per person. Interested parties should RSVP with Amy Geyser at 414-276-8842 x117