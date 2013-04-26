Listen To Your Mother on May 5th

Listen To Your Mother. It's what I'm likely to be telling my two-year-old daughter A LOT for the next couple of decades. It's also a national series of reading by local writers who are also mothers. . . a big, national constellation of readings all across the nation that, "aims to support motherhood creatively through artistic expression, and also financially–through contributions to non-profit organizations supporting families in need."

I like that. I also like that this year, one of the 24 cities involved happens to be Milwaukee. Milwaukee's readers, who were all evidently given five minutes' monologue time on the performance include:

--Rachel Schickowski--a woman suffering from arthrogryposis who must parent from crutches. Her blog is called My Leg Is Not Broken.

--B93.3 DJ Julie Davidson.

--Child of Deaf Adults author/performer Liysa Callsen

--Local performance poet Darlin' Nikki Janzen

Listen To Your Mother--Milwaukee takes place on Sunday May 5th at Alverno College's Wehr Hall.

And quite a few more. Tickets re $15 with 10% of the proceeds going to the Sojourner Family Peace Center. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.