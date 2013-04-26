Listen To Your Mother on May 5th

Live Readings By Local Writers for the First Annual Milwaukee Listen To Your Mother

by

Listen To Your Mother. It's what I'm likely to be telling my two-year-old daughter A LOT for the next couple of decades. It's also a national series of reading by local writers who are also mothers. . . a big, national constellation of readings all across the nation that, "aims to support motherhood creatively through artistic expression, and also financially–through contributions to non-profit organizations supporting families in need."

I like that. I also like that this year, one of the 24 cities involved happens to be Milwaukee. Milwaukee's readers, who were all evidently given five minutes' monologue time on the performance include:

 

--Rachel Schickowski--a woman suffering from arthrogryposis who must parent from crutches. Her blog is called My Leg Is Not Broken.

--B93.3 DJ Julie Davidson.

--Child of Deaf Adults author/performer Liysa Callsen

--Local performance poet Darlin' Nikki Janzen

Listen To Your Mother--Milwaukee takes place on Sunday May 5th at Alverno College's Wehr Hall. 

And quite a few more. Tickets re $15 with 10% of the proceeds going to the Sojourner Family Peace Center. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com. 