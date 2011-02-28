Little Actresses Playing Little Women

×

First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young Company stars in a three-performance staging of the show. It’s an opportunity for a cast of children to work on a musical not traditionally associated with children. First Stage'’s Young Company has, in the past, presented a staging of a particularly complex work by Shakespeare. Here they are tackling a contemporary musical based on a classic piece of literature. Students from the Academy will take the stage as mid-19th century American sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth Alan Knee'’s musical adaptation of Little Women opened on Broadway in 2005. Closing only a few months after it opened, it wasn’t a huge hit, but the popularity of Alcott’s work have kept the musical in relatively steady production various places since.

First Stage'’s Young Company'’s staging of Little Women runs March 4th-5th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street.