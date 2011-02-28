Little Actresses Playing Little Women

First Stage Children's Theatre Academy's Young Company presents the musical adaptation of Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN.

by

First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young Company stars in a three-performance staging of the show. It’s an opportunity for a cast of children to work on a musical not traditionally associated with children. First Stage'’s Young Company has, in the past, presented a staging of a particularly complex work by Shakespeare. Here they are tackling a contemporary musical based on a classic piece of literature. Students from the Academy will take the stage as mid-19th century American sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth  Alan Knee'’s musical adaptation of Little Women opened on Broadway in 2005. Closing only a few months after it opened, it wasn’t a huge hit, but the popularity of Alcott’s work have kept the musical in relatively steady production various places since.

First Stage'’s Young Company'’s staging of Little Women runs March 4th-5th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. 