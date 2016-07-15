Little Daylight Fairy Show in August

Honestly, this is the first I’ve heard of Royal Bird Theatre L.L.C. It’s a theatre company out of Waukesha which sees its role as one of “making new beautiful theatrical things.” I’m a firm advocate of this sort of thing, which is why it pleases me to know that they’re welcoming a few fairies into a backyard theater show next month. This August, Royal Bird presents a new adaptation of George MacDonald's Little Daylight.

The story comes from MacDonald’s 1871 book At the Back of the North Wind . A young fairy princess named Little Daylight is cursed to wax and wane with the cycles of the moon until she receives a kiss without her being aware of it. Okay, kind of a weird story, but it should be a fun one for outdoor theatre in August.

Royal Bird Theatre’s staging of Little Daylight will take place Aug. 19 at 6:00 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. It’s outdoors, so if there’s rain, the show will be performed on Aug. 21 at 6:00 p.m.) Performances take place at 2309 Ramshead Ct. in Waukesha. Tickets are sold at the show. It’s a backyard theater event, so blankets and other assorted coziness can be brought-in by the audience.