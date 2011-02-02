The Little Engine That Could Goes A Little Further

×

As someone destined to be a father of a little girl already looking remarkably cute on ultrasounds, it’s nice to know that First Stage Children’s Theatre is meeting with some degree of success on its First Steps shows. The First Steps programs are geared towards very, very young kids. My wife and I and our embryonic little daughter recently attended a production of Aesop’s Fables at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. And though all of the little attendees weren’t quite as attentive as their parents, the little ones seemed to enjoy what their attention spans would allow.

Our upcoming daughter has been to plenty of theatre in the past few months (she seemed particularly active during Skylight Opera’s HMS Pinafore and absolutely loved John McGivern’s holiday show with Next Act.) Once she makes it out, it’s going to be a lnog time before she’ll be able to see another show. If First Stage’s First Steps continue for just a few more years, she’ll be able to attend her first shows at the tender age of three with one of the best children’s theatre companies in the country. Most First Stage shows are for grade school kids and older. First Steps shows are okay for kids 3 and up.

The latest First Steps show is The Little Engine The Could. Evidently it can—the show has been extended. Origianlly, the Little Engine, which began its journey down the track January 29th, was scheduled to make it back into the station on Sunday, the 13th. Added performances include two performances the following weekend on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. The show runs Saturdays and Sundays at 11am and 1pm.

For reservations, call 414-267-2961.