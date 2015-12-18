Little, Little Mermaid Auditions

In the early part of the year, there are a number of productions looking to audition. Local theatre groups are looking to audition children, comic actors and fly fishing reels. In today’s blog: children.

This coming February, Allison Chicorel and Timothy Barnes will be directing a staging of Disney’s the Little Mermaid Jr. at The NewTheatre on Main in Oconomowoc. It may not be authentic to the original story, but the Disney version is cute. Little kids performing the Disney version? Cuter.

The kid’s version of the stage adaptation of the classic Disney animated film will be staged Feb. 19 - Mar. 13. The production is looking for kids ages 9 - 18 for the production. Kids are expected to come with a song prepared. There will also be a dance audition and readings from the script. Auditions will be held Jan. 5 and 6 at the NewTheatre on main at W359 N5920 Brown Street, Unit 101, Oconomowoc. For more information, visit NewTheatre on Main online.