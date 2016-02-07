A LITTLE Little Mermaid with The NewTheatre on Main

Kids perform for other kids and their parents as Oconomowoc’s NewTheatre on Main presents a staging of The Little Mermaid Jr. Yes, Ariel appeals to smaller audiences, but here the Little Mermaid is even...little- r as NewTheatre on Main presents Disney’s abbreviated version of the popular musical which originally appeared as a $200 million+ grossing blockbuster animated film back in ’89.

One might have occasion to wonder what exactly one might be able to expect from a bunch of children performing music by Alan Menken. Thankfully, we can see firsthand as NewTheatre on main has put together a couple of promo videos showing the kids rehearsing. Here’s the first of two that have been released so far:

<iframe width="420" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/upD2JUP8Org" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

NewTheatre on Main’s production of The Little Mermaid Jr. runs Feb. 19 - Mar. 13 at the NewTheatre’s space on W359 N5920 Brown Street. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.