Little Mermaid Auditions for Milwaukee Youth Theatre

Milwaukee Youth Theatre has announced four shows for its coming 2014-2015 season. This month they’re looking to cast for the first show of the season: Disney’s The Little Mermaid, JR. Directed and choreographed by Dan Tellez, the show will run Oct. 23 and 24.

It’s an abbreviated version of the Disney adaptation of the classic tale that’s been specially formulated for kids. It’s a musical for students ages 7 through 17. Auditions for the show will be held on Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. Auditions will be held at Lincoln Center for the Arts on 820 E. Knapp St. For more information, visit Milwaukee Youth Theatre online.