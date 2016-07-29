Little Mermaid in Kewaskum

Set your mind to looking for anything and you’ll start to see it everywhere. Evidently this summer that’s the case with community theatre productions of Alan Menken’s The Little Mermaid. There have been a couple of stagings of the Disney musical so far this summer including a rather nice one with the Greendale Community Theatre. This coming August, Kewskum Theatre Company presents what just might be local audience’s last chance to see “A Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea” and more performed live onstage.

Supported by the Kewaskum Area Arts Council and Kewaskum School District, Kewaskum Theatre Company is directed by Andrew and Lindsay Dahlberg and LoraJo Schneider. The show runs Aug. 11 - 14 at Kewaskum High School on 1510 Bilgo Lane in Kewaskum. For more information, visit the Kewaskum Arts Council online.