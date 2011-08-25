Little Misfit: One Woman In Kenosha

×

“Once upon a time, there was a little girl. Her mother died when she was young. Her father loved her very much. Her family did not know how she would fit in. So, they called her Little Misfit.”

And so it is with the latest work by performance artist Susanne Carter. With a 25-year history in performance, Carter’s latest work explores an almost certainly precocious, little girl who takes lessons in golf, cooking and music in a one-hour performance that mixes dance, dramatics, puppetry and more. The coming-of-age story is narrated by In Tandem Theatre’s Chris Flieller.

×

Susanne Carter’s Adventures of Little Misfit runs September 16th at Carolyn’s Coffee Connection in Kenosha. The performance is at 7:30pm.

Opportunities to see it a bit closer to Milwaukee won’t come around until the show makes it to In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre June 8th – 10th of 2012.

For more information, visit Carter Productions online.