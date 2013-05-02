A Little Night Music In Spring

×

Windfall Theatre opens the final show of its season tomorrow night as it presents the Stephen Sondheim/Hugh Wheeler musical A Little Night Music. Based on Bergman's film Smiles of a Summer Night, the 1973 musical is probably best known for the song Send In The Clowns.

The setting is Sweden at the dawn of the 20th century. The subject is the romantic lives of several couples. The themes are perfect for an intimate studio theatre production in the heart of downtown Milwaukee just a Spring begins to get serious about awakening into the dream of summer.

There are w hole bunch of names that pop out in the cast . . . David Flores is a great musical theatre talent with a rich voice and an excellent stage presence. A cast also including ample musical talents like Michelle Waide, Liz Mistele, Christopher Elst and Marcee Doherty-Elst should make for a really good show.