Little Red Hen Remixed in Elm Grove

The Little Red Hen is a folktale that goes back many, many years. A hen finds a grain of wheat. She wants to plant it, but requires some help. Being a bird, she’s not terribly well-constructed anatomically to be able to properly plant a seed. So she asks for help from a variety of other animals. They all refuse her requests for help. Of course, when she somehow miraculously manages to not only plant the seed but make bread out of it, the animals all volunteer to eat the bread.

It’s kind of an interesting story structurally, so it’s a fun idea for a children’s theatre adaptation. The Little Red Hen Remix is a production which tells the tale twice in the interest of making sure that the rest of the farm animals learn their lesson. The show is being staged by Sunset Playhouse’s Bug in a rug children’s Theater. Designed for even the smallest audiences, the Bug in a Rug shows take place in a cozy, carpeted studio theater space in Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse. Crafts and audience participation engage the littlest theatergoers in a fun, savvy performance that serves as a great entry into live performance for toddlers.

The Little Red Hen Remix runs May 11 - 14. All performances are matinees. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.