Little Red Hen at Southridge

Summer is a great time to introduce kids to live theatre. There are no shortage of opportunities to do so and they’re out of school, which will ideally mean that they’ll be able to sit still and focus that much more what with not having to do so in class all day. (This could be a bit naïveI have yet to become a father . . . )

M and W Productions has been doing children’s theatre for quite some time. Their summerschedule continues this week with a couple of performances of The Little Red Hen. The first is tomorrow morning at 10 am. There’s also one at the same time on the 8th. Open to children as young as 3 years of age, M and W productions are a good ead-in to considerable more sophisticated fare at places like First Stage. The traditional Russian folktale teaches the importance of a good work ethic. The hen looks to do a little farming, asking other livestock to help her out. None of them do. The tale has kind of a refreshingly bitter end. You choose your own level of involvement . . . really interesting in its simplicity. And it should be really fun for those looking for a 30 -40 minute diversion with their kids just the week after the excitement of July 4th weekend.

M and W Productions’ The Little Red Hen runs July 6th and 8th at 10 am at The Kid’s Clubhouse in Southridge Mall. For more info, call 414-272-7701.