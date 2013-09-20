Live Action Motion Comic Radio Play Coming to Marcus Center

×

×

In local terms it's kind of like a cross between Natalie Ryan, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre and a motion comic. Since it's from out of town and since it's a touring show, it's much better-funded than either of these. Jason Neulander's The Intergalactic Nemesis is a tribute to pulpy 1930s science fiction done with a contemporary aesthetic that mixes live action with projected comic book art. It's coming to the Marcus Center this coming October.

Live action actors perform in front of huge microphones meant to convey the feeling of old-time radio. Live sound effects are produced during the performance. What they're going for here is an old timer Flash Gordon/Buck Rogers kind of a feel with respect to the audio and storytelling. The story in question involves an invasion of sludge monsters from the planet Zygon. So you know what you're in for . . .

I was actually hoping to geek out about this a bit more than I am. As stated before, the performance mixes this retro audio thing with huge, bright comic book panels projected motion comic-style against a large screen onstage. Admittedly, I haven't seen the show, but from what I've seen in promo videos, this is a bit jarring. Because the art isn't retro-sci-fi style. Instead of some beautifully weird Dick Calkins-style 1930s sci-fi comic book art, we get something that looks breathtakingly generic and contemporary. Rather than getting something that fits the era of a gold-age sci-fi story, we get artwork that looks vaguely like something Erik Larsen would have kicked out in the early 1990s. It's nice and everything, but it doesn't fit the mood of the style of story they are paying tribute to…

Okay . . . personal tastes aside, this looks like a really unique experience. And again, I haven't seen the show and should give it a chance when it comes here next month. In any case it looks like a truly novel evening of live entertainment.

The Intergalactic Nemesis makes it to the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts October 18th - 19th. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 414-273-7206 or visit the Marcus Center online.

(The new layout for the Marcus Center's site reminds me of key lime pie for some reason . . . weird. . . I think I like it.) Anyway . . . here's the promo trailer taken from the show's website.