Live Musical Scooby Doo? . . . Really?

It should be pointed out once more in case I hadn't already done so that there is a lot going on in Milwaukee at the end of April. Theatres are closing out their season and there really is quite a lot opening.

One of the shows I will NOT be making it to this weekend is a touring musical at the Milwaukee Theatre. In town for only two performances tomorrow is . . .Scooby Doo Live! It's a musical mystery thing. Judging from the promo video . . . it's looks vaguely disturbing in the way that only a staged musical adaptation of B-grade '70s Hannah Barbara TV cartoon schlock is capable of. Be afraid. Be very, very afraid . . .

In any case, for those brave souls and/or the children who might be interested in paying $50 per ticket to see this thing, it is being staged at the Milwaukee Theatre at 2pm and 5pm tomorrow. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Theatre online.