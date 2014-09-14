Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes Trilogy In October

This October, Old World Wisconsin hosts all three installments of rising actress/playwright Liz Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Originally stage in the historic Brumder Mansion in three distinct stagings, Old World Wisconsin will be staging all three in consecutive weekends.

Shipe wrote and directed the series, which is being stages with nearly everyone who appeared in the original cast. The two roles that have switched are kind of high profile: Holmes and Watson. Jonathan Porter takes over in the role of Holmes, who was so brilliantly played by Michael Traynor. Zach Woods plays Dr. Watson who was passionately played in the original trilogy by Max Hultquist.

The trilogy opens with Sherlock Holmes and a Most Irregular Tea Party Oct. 10 - 12. The following weekend Sherlock Holmes and a Regrettable Engagement runs Oct, 17 - 19. Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow closes out the trilogy Oct. 24 - 26.

For more information, visit Old World Wisconsin online.

Here’s a trailer for the new production featuring a look at the new Holmes and Watson: