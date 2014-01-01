Local Auditions for Nebraska Shakespeare

×

So Nebraska Shakespeare is looking to cast for its upcoming season.

Evidently Nebraska Shakespeare's season runs June 19th - July 6th.

Why is this significant here?

Well--they're holding local auditions for a season with residency dates running from May 19th through July 6th.

It's actually kind of an interesting pair they've picked out for their season: Shakespeare's The Tempest and the Reduced Shakespeare Company's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).

Milwaukee auditions will be held on January 12, 2014, for the professional company of artists to perform in its 2014 season.

Milwaukee auditions will be held at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, FLEST Rehearsal Hall, 108 E Wells St., Milwaukee, Wis. To reserve an audition slot contact Wesley Houston, director of production, at 402-280-2333, or email whouston@nebraskashakespeare.com

From the press release:

" This year¹s Nebraska Shakespeare company will consist of 16 to 18 men and four to six women. Both Equity and non-Equity contracts are available. Those interested in auditioning for Shakespeare on the Green should prepare one contemporary comedic monologue and one dramatic Shakespeare monologue. Total audition time is three minutes and all actors are encouraged to audition. "

The press release goes on to say that further auditions take place in New York in the days leading up to the auditions here . . . and then at months end there will be two more days' auditions in Nebraska. So if I'm t o understand correctly, Milwaukee is one of only three places they're looking to cast from, which I regard as being pretty cool.

More from the press release:

" The Tempest, directed by Rob Urbinati, will be a contemporary Italian production drawing from Commedia and New Vaudeville techniques and featuring iconic songs from Italian culture (i.e. Che Le Luna, Volare, and Albondanza). The show will contain elements from and archetypes of modern crime syndicates as well as gypsy traditions. Some roles will require proficiency with singing and dancing, while others may require experience with dialects.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), directed by artistic director Vincent Carlson-Brown, is a contemporary production expanded from its original cast of three males to include an ensemble of seven males and five females. Cast members will need a strong understanding of Shakespeare's original texts, as well as physical abilities, comic sensibilities, and a willingness to create and play. Much of the performance script may be finalized in rehearsals. "