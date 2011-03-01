Long-Running One-Man Show

×

Steve Solomon has built a solid touring career around his family. It’'s just him onstage, though … being the son of a Jewish father, an Italian mother who grew-up in Brooklyn, Solomon has all of the right background for a solid comedy act centered around cultural identity. He switches in and out of characters very quickly and has no trouble being the sole person onstage carrying on a fast-paced, perfectly intelligible conversation between Jewish and Italian characters. He’s able to do so fluidly with a bit of grace—the type of stage talent that has allowed Solomon the good fortune of having one of the longest-running one-man shows on Broadway.

The show-- My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy makes it to Marcus Center'’s Vogel Hall at the beginning of March. Solomon comes to Milwaukee to perform March 1st – 13th. For reservations, call 414-273-7206.