A Look At The Odd Couple with the Bay Players

For a certain generation, it's far too easy to think of the Odd Couple as TV actors Jack Klugman and Tony Randall. I am not of this generation. I first saw the Odd Couple in the form of a stage play format in a production at my high school back in the early '90s. So I'm picturing a couple of high school girls named Amber and Lysha as the Odd Couple. . . which may be closer than Randall and Klugman to what The Bay Players will be staging later this month, but still not very close.

Here's what the long-lived community theatre will be bringing to the stage this September with Neil SImon's comedy The Odd Couple (Female Version)

This is Sharilee Skiba who will be playing Olive Madison--a sloppy, disorganized woman who works in a call center delivering up-to-the-minute sports scores via 900-number, if memory serves. (The female version of the play was updated by Simon in 1985 . . . )

As this photo from the Alchemist clearly states, this is Sharon Nieman-Koebert, who will be playing the role of Florence Unger--a very neat and organized person who finds her marriage falling apart.

Of course, the two find themselves living together under less than ideal circumstances and comedy ensues in that distinctive way voice and cadence that makes Neil Simon's work his own.

The Bay Players' production go The Odd Couple (Female Version) runs September 20th-28th at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on1200 East Fairmont Avenue. For ticker reservations, call 414-299-9040.