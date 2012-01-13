Looking for Actors for Imagination’s Picnic

×

The Imagination Theatre of Germantown is looking for a cast for its March production. The relatively young community theatre group started in 2008. It continues to stage shows a couple of times per year. The next is the classic Willaim Inge drama Picnic. It’s one that Milwaukee Chamber and UWM co-presented a little while back . . . tells the story of a group of a small community somewhere in the middle of nowhere somewhere in the middle of the 20th century. There’s a rich complexity to the ensemble that’s fun to watch. And it’s got to be fun to be a part of.

The show runs March 23rd through April 1st. Imagination is looking to cast the show in a pair of auditions later on this month. Auditions for Imagination’s Picnic are January 22nd and 23rd at 7pm at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ on W156 N10660 Pilgrim Road in Germantown. They’re looking for 3 men and 5 women ages 20 o 60, 1 boy aged 14 to 17 and two girls ages 14 to 18. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

For more information, call Heidi Salter at 262-957-0399.