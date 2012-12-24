Looking Ahead To Snowdance

×

A few weeks back, The Over Our Head Players announced their selection for the 2013 Snowdance 10-minute Comedy Festival. Every year the popular Racine-based comedy festival picks up a heavy stack of 10-minute comic script submissions and sorts through them deciding which ones will make it to the stage for the February show. The press release for the announcement included brief descriptions of each 10-minute short. I don't envy the person trying to sum-up ten minutes onstage in a few sentences, so I'll just reprint the list verbatim . . .

"The Button Pushers by Ruben Carbajal, Jersey City, New Jersey

A suburban couple is faced with a moral dilemma...and a bright shiny button.

Misfortune by Mark Harvey Levine, Pasadena, California

After his kung pao chicken, a man receives some disturbing news from an unlikely source.

Play with the Band by Michael L. Johnson, Racine, Wisconsin

Your typical rock concert / hippie / dialogue-free / love story / 10 minute comedy

Spit For Tat by Alex Dremann, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The best part of the fight is making up afterwards - or is it?

Fuzzy Lover by Nora Vetter, Astoria, New York

A first date looks exactly like his profile photo – unfortunately.

Albert Einstein's Brain by Ron Burch, Los Angeles, California

You can buy anything on E-bay

If Paris Hilton Wrote Poetry by Janis Butler Holm, Athens, Ohio

If the socialite tried her hand at poetry, it might go like this.

Vatican 3G by Joe Starzyk, Troy, New York

Smart phones transform the confessional.

Saturday Night by Brent Englar, Baltimore, Maryland

It’s Saturday night, and the family is stuck in traffic - but they may have bigger issues.

Men on First and Third by Rick Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Three guys discuss baseball, life, and Angelina Jolie. "

It's weird . . . that first one sounds A LOT like Richard Matheson's short story Button, Button which got turned into a Twilight one in the mid-'80's and a forgettable film a few years ago . . . I'm sure it's just the way the description ended up getting written, but it would be fun to go and see what that short and so many others here are like . . .

The Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival runs February 14th- 23rd at the theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. For more information, visit Over Our Head Online.