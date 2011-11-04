Looking for Anne of Green Gables

×

A pale countenance dotted with freckles, and long braids of red hair. (Or something like that.) Not everyone who has come to love the Lucy Maud Montgomery classic Anne of Green Gables will picture quite exactly the same face. But everyone familiar with the character knows her when they see her. And so it is that Acacia Theatre is looking for someone to play Anne in an upcoming production. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer stage musical adaptation of Anne of Green Gables is being brought to the stage of Concordia University this summer (July 13th -22nd.) courtesy of Acacia.

Acacia is looking to cast for the production including a girl to play Anne as she grows from 12 to 16 years of age. It’s kind of a tricky age to find an actress for, but as Acacia is looking to cast for a summer show, it shouldn’t be that difficult.

From the announcement:

“Anne starts the show at age 12 and time progresses until she graduates high school and is ready to teach in a classroom – approximately age 16 or 17. At the end of the show there is romance with the role of Gilbert. Anyone considering auditioning should be able to reasonably portray that age range. Noone too young. If an adult (20’s) thinks they can read as an impetuous gawky teenager, you are welcome. Recommended: Somewhere between 12 (who can read older) and mid-20’s (who can read younger).”

Auditions will be held Saturday, November 12th from 10am – 1pm. Auditions are held by appointment only at the Church In The City on 2648 North Hackett. To make an appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com

Bring a short song and be prepared to read from the script. If necessary callbacks will take place on November 14th at 6pm.

Interestingly enough, these auditions are exclusively for the role of Anne. Auditions for the rest of the cast will take place some time in 2012. The central lead is really important here and Acacia wants to make sure they get the right actress for the part.