Looking For Funding: Super Deluxe

×

Local actor Robert W.C. Kennedy will be appearing in an upcoming video comedy short. The film in question is called Super Deluxe. Its trailer looks a little something like this:

)

Looks kind of fun. Kennedy, who appeared in Windfall Theatre's The Petrified Forest will star in the short alongside a talented cast including some other recognizable names from local theatre including Dan Katula, Gladys Chmiel, Niko King and Emily Craig.

The production is looking for funding via Indiegogo.

Here's the pitch.

)

For more information, visit the Indiegogo page for Super Deluxe.