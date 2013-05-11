Looking for Funds: Blue Hawaii this September

×

Alice WIlson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions just recently hosted a successful Horror-O-Rama event last weekend. Now, with that finished, Rockabilly is looking forward to this coming September's retro '60s camp Blue Hawaii Spectacular.

A three day event spanning two different venues, Blue Hawaii Spectacular sounds ver,y very ambitious. The event takes place September 13th,14th and 15th at the Next Act Theatre.

Here's the tentative schedule:

Fri. Sept. 13th: 7:30 pm - Blue Hawaii Spectacular Variety Show at Next Act Theatre

Sat. Sept. 14th: 2-6 pm - Party at Next Act Theatre with live music, food, vendors, car show and Miss Blue Hawaii Pin Up Contest.

Sat. Sept. 14th: 7:30 pm - Blue Hawaii Spectacular Variety Show at Next Act Theatre

Sun. Sept. 15th: 12noon-2 pm - Pig Party at Smoke Shack, the program's sponsor.

Sun. Sept. 15th: 2pm - Blue Hawaii Elvis Impersonator Contest/Show aka Mr. Blue Hawaii

The down payment on the rental of Next Act is already in, but more funds are needed to actually hold the event, which is scheduled to include performances by Gravity Plays Favorites, Tomahawk Tassels, and the Hale O Malo dancers.

Those interested in helping to support the event are encouraged to visit its indiegogo fundraising site for more information.