Looking for People to Mock Hitchcock

In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ recent comic stage adaptation of The 39 Steps. A couple thinks they see their neighbor kill his wife from across the courtyard. Who killed Lila Larswald? Andâ¦ if she's not deadâ¦then who is?...could be kind of a fun tribute to the film legend.
Hereâs what the Players are looking for:
Three women, five men, ages 20 - 70.
Mamie - 25-50s - Lead
Jeff - 30-60- - lead
Robbie - 30 - 60- supporting comic
Thor - 40 - 70 - Villain - Character role
Lila - 25 - 40 - (Must be athletic)
Loomis - 30 - 70 - Comic Character role
Detective Thomas - 30 - 60
Auditions are November 21st and 22nd in the Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. Both auditions start at 7pm. For more information, contact director Raymond Bradford at 414-272-5694.
Â