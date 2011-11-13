Looking for People to Mock Hitchcock

In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ recent comic stage adaptation of The 39 Steps. A couple thinks they see their neighbor kill his wife from across the courtyard. Who killed Lila Larswald? Andâ¦ if she's not deadâ¦then who is?...could be kind of a fun tribute to the film legend.

Hereâs what the Players are looking for:

Three women, five men, ages 20 - 70.

Mamie - 25-50s - Lead

Jeff - 30-60- - lead

Robbie - 30 - 60- supporting comic

Thor - 40 - 70 - Villain - Character role

Lila - 25 - 40 - (Must be athletic)

Loomis - 30 - 70 - Comic Character role

Detective Thomas - 30 - 60

Auditions are November 21st and 22nd in the Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. Both auditions start at 7pm. For more information, contact director Raymond Bradford at 414-272-5694.

