Lorca's Blood Wedding at UWM

Love is always very complicated. For the sake of a stage play, it's often simplified. The real beauty of Frederico Garcia Lorca's Blood Wedding is that it attempts to render romantic love in the kind of dizzying complexity it exists in beyond the stage. Song, chant, poetry, music and rhythm mesh in a show that is stylishly symbolic.

Lorca's 1932 classic gets a staging this coming weekend as UWM Theatre launches a production on the Mainstage Theatre March 6th - 10th . The production is directed by Sheri Williams Pannell.

For ticket reservations, call 414-229-4308 or visit UWM's Peck School of the Arts online.